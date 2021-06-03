Fairfield County Man Turns Himself In For Fleeing Scene Of Crash, Police Say

A Fairfield County man was arrested for allegedly leaving the scene of a crash.

Christopher Dezso, age 26, of Norwalk, was arrested on Tuesday, June 1, when he turned himself in to New Canaan Police and admitted that he was the person who had fled the scene of a crash on Friday, May 21, said the New Canaan Police.

Dezso was driving a grey Ford van when the crash took place at New Norwalk Road and East Avenue in New Canaan before he fled the scene.

He was arrested and charged with:

Violating a no-passing zone

Traffic control signals

Evading

Dezso was released on a $250 bond.

