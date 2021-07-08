Fairfield County Man Shot Twice Arrested At Hospital On Warrants, Police Say

A Fairfield County man who was shot twice was later arrested on two active warrants while at the hospital.

The incident started around 2 a.m., Tuesday, July 6, when the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received a shot spotter activation in the 500 block of Noble Avenue - two rounds. Minutes later patrol officers were notified that a person had been shot at that location.

The victim, identified as 37-year-old Mario Cruz of Bridgeport, was suffering from what appeared to be two gunshot wounds. He was quickly transported to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threating injuries.

Bridgeport detectives responded to the hospital and crime scene. Interviews were conducted, the scene was photographed, and evidence was collected, said Captain Kevin Gilleran.

Cruz was found to have two active arrest warrants out of Bridgeport, Gilleran said.

Cruz was placed under arrest. Once treatment is completed, Cruz will be transported to the Bridgeport Police Department and charged with:

Assault

Disorderly Conduct

Threatening

Robbery

Larceny

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Thomas Harper, at 203-581-5239 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

