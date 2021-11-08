Fairfield County Man Shot Dead Steps Away From Nightclub, Police Say

Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice
Kathy Reakes
Mystique Nightclub
Mystique Nightclub Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Fairfield County man was found shot to death just steps away from a popular nightclub he had just left.

Raheem Lynch, age 24, of Bridgeport, was killed around 2 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 6, just minutes after exiting, Mystique nightclub at 2456 Main St., in Bridgeport.

According to Scott Appleby, director of the Bridgeport Emergency Management, the shooting occurred only a few doors away from the club. A friend of Lynch drove him to Saint Vincent’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

The motive for the shooting is still unclear, Appleby said.

The case is open and no suspect has been arrested. 

Anyone with information, should contact Detective Hanson at 203-581-5243.

