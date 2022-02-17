Fairfield County Man Seriously Injured In Crash, State Police Say

A Fairfield County man was seriously injured in a crash after he allegedly lost control of his vehicle, crossed the median, and hit two cars driving in the opposite direction.

Connecticut State Police said the crash took place in New Haven County around 3:15 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 16 in Seymour.

According to troopers, a Toyota Highlander, driven by an Oxford woman, and a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a Beacon Falls man, were both headed north on Route 8 when a 26-year-old Stratford man, who was driving south in an Infiniti veered into the center median for “unknown reasons."

After veering into the median, state police said, the Infiniti hit the metal beam guardrail and continued on into the northbound travel lanes, where he then hit the Beacon Falls man’s Silverado, causing him to sideswipe the Highlander.

The Stratford driver, identified as Michael Kessler, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital, state police said.

The other two drivers suffered minor injuries and were treated at area hospitals.

The crash remains under investigation.

