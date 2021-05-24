Fairfield County Man Nabbed With Child Porn, Police Say

A Fairfield County man has been arrested for allegedly having a large amount of child pornography on his home and work computers.

Michael Newman, age 65, of Westport, turned himself in to Westport Police on Friday, May 21, for a case that began in December 2020, said Lieutenant David Wolf.

According to Wolf, Westport Police receive a tip in December that a town resident was possibly downloading child pornography onto his electronic devices.

The detective investigating the matter was able to determine that the IP address of the devices being utilized to download the suspected images did in fact come back to a home in Westport.

Search warrants were granted to search the computers and electronic devices at Newman's home and office, which is also in Westport, Wolf said.

During an examination of the devices that were seized, images of suspected child pornography allegedly downloaded by Newman were located, Wolf said.

Per the warrant, Newman was charged with:

Obscenity

Possession of child pornography

Promoting a minor in an obscene performance.

Newman was released after posting a $250,000.00 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday, May 24

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.