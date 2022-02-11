Fairfield County Man Nabbed For TD Bank Robbery, Police Say

A Fairfield County man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a TD Bank.

Michael Tallo, age 37, of Shelton, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 9 for the incident which took place in Norwalk in Nov. 2021.

According to Sgt. Sofia Gulino, Tallo was arrested for the robbery of the TD Bank on Westport Avenue, which he allegedly walked into and handled the teller a note demanding money and advising he had a gun.

No weapon was displayed during the course of the robbery, police said.

The robber was described as a heavy-set white male wearing a hat and shorts, Gulino said.

Patrol Officers searched the vicinity, but could not locate Tallo.

The detective bureau took over the investigation and developed information that led them to Tallo, Gulino said.

Following his arrest, Tallo was charged with robbery and larceny.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.