Fairfield County Man Nabbed For Shooting Pepper Spray Gun In Security Guard's Face, Police Say

A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a security guard in the face with a pepper spray gun at a YMCA in Fairfield County.

Billy Pettway, of Bridgeport, was arrested around 11:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 3, at the State Street YMCA in Bridgeport.

According to Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management for Bridgeport, officials originally were informed that the security guard was shot in the face with a BB gun, and police were immediately dispatched.

Once on the scene, officers came across the security guard bleeding from his face and a strong odor of pepper spray in the lobby and security office.

An investigation found that Pettway was being disruptive in the lobby and approached the security office window where he discharged a “pepper spray gun," Appleby said.

Officers went to Pettway’s room where they discovered the pepper spray gun and cartridges.

Pettway’s was arrested and charged with:

Assault

Carrying a dangerous weapon

Breach of peace

He is being held on a $60,000 bond.

The victim was transported to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

The Bridgeport Fire Department was called to the scene to ventilate the odor of pepper spray that was omitted.

