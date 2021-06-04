Fairfield County Man Nabbed For Pair Of Home Burglaries, Police Say

A Fairfield County has been arrested in connection with two alleged burglaries in 2019 and 2020.

Carlos Morales-Rodriguez, age 45, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Wednesday, June 2, for the two residential burglaries in Monroe in January of 2019 and March 2020.

In the 2019 burglary, Monroe Police responded to a home on Bugg Hill Road where they discovered forced entry had been made through a rear screen door, said Lt. Stephen Corrone.

The homeowner reported 25 folding chairs valued at $250 were stolen from the porch area.

During the processing of the home, detectives collected items of physical evidence.

During the March 2020, burglary, Monroe Police responded to a residential burglary on Wildhorse Court.

The home was under renovation and unoccupied at the time of the burglary. Forced entry was made through a rear sliding glass door.

The victims reported the theft of a new Whirlpool refrigerator, several power tools, and two new bathroom faucets.

The total value of the items stolen was $2, 044, Corrone said.

Detectives discovered both homes had recent improvements completed by the same home improvement company.

Morales-Rodriguez, an employee of the company, was identified as a suspect through witness interview, and the examination of physical evidence collected at both scenes, Corrone added.

Morales-Rodriguez was arrested at Bridgeport Superior Court and charged with:

Burglary

Larceny

Criminal mischief

He was held on a $20,00o bond for the Bugg Hill Road burglary and a $30,000 bond for the Wildhorse Court burglary.

Morales-Rodriguez was transferred back to the Department of Corrections custody, where he is currently being held on unrelated charges.

