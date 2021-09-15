Fairfield County Man Nabbed For Hit-Run Crash, DUI, Police Say

An area man was charged with allegedly hitting two vehicles and leaving the scene of the crash while driving intoxicated.

The incident took place around 10:30 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 10, in Fairfield County when New Canaan Police were dispatched to the area of Main Street on a report of a vehicle that struck two parked cars and left the scene of the crash.

Through witness statements, responding officers obtained a registration plate for the wanted vehicle, which identified David Hart, age 45, of New Canaan, as the owner of the vehicle.

The investigation resulted in Hart being identified as the driver of the vehicle which left the scene, said Lt. Jason Ferraro, of the New Canaan Police.

Hart ultimately returned to the scene of the crashes.

When speaking with Hart, officers detected signs of impairment and he was taken into custody, Ferraro said.

Following his arrest, Hart refused to provide a blood-alcohol sample.

He was charged with:

DUI/drugs;

Evading responsibility/property damage;

Failure to drive on the right.

Hart posted a $500 bond and was released. He is scheduled to appear in court in October.

