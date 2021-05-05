Fairfield County Man Nabbed For CT Coffee Shop Burglary

A Connecticut man has been arrested for allegedly burglarizing a popular coffee shop.

Freddie Ramos, age 29, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Tuesday, May 4 for the burglary at the Little Lasse's Coffee Soft in Milford, which took place in December 2020, said the Milford Police.

During the burglary, police say Ramos smashed the front door smashed stole an ATM machine.

An investigation led officers to. Ramos who was charged with:

Burglary

Larceny

Criminal mischief

Conspiracy to commit burglary

Conspiracy to commit larceny

Conspiracy to commit criminal mischief

Ramos was held on a $50,000 bond.

