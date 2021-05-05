Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Brookfield Daily Voice
Fairfield County Man Nabbed For CT Coffee Shop Burglary

Kathy Reakes
Freddie Ramos
Freddie Ramos Photo Credit: Milford Police Department

A Connecticut man has been arrested for allegedly burglarizing a popular coffee shop.

Freddie Ramos, age 29, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Tuesday, May 4 for the burglary at the Little Lasse's Coffee Soft in Milford, which took place in December 2020, said the Milford Police.

During the burglary, police say Ramos smashed the front door smashed stole an ATM machine.

An investigation led officers to. Ramos who was charged with: 

  • Burglary
  • Larceny 
  • Criminal mischief
  • Conspiracy to commit burglary
  • Conspiracy to commit larceny
  • Conspiracy to commit criminal mischief 

Ramos was held on a $50,000 bond.

