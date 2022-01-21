Fairfield County Man Killed In I-91 Crash

Police are seeking witnesses to a crash on I-91 that claimed the life of a Connecticut man.

Fairfield County resident Terrence McNichol, age 47, of Bridgeport, was killed around 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 20, during a crash with another vehicle on I-91 in Hartford County in Rocky Hill, said the Connecticut State Police.

According to the state police, McNichol was driving in the right lane of three when he lost control of his 2013 Nissan Altima and veered to the right striking a 2008 Ford F-350 driven by Arcangel Junior Gonzalez, 29, of Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Nissan then veered to the right, went across the on-ramp lane from Route 9, and hit a metal beam guide rail, state police said.

McNichol was transported to Hartford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

State police said they don’t know why McNichol lost control of his vehicle.

The driver of the truck was not seriously injured.

This case remains under investigation. Any witness to the collision is asked to contact TFC John Wilson #1060, at Troop H, at 860-534-1098, or through email at john.wilson@ct.gov.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.