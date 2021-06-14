Fairfield County Man Identified As Victim Of Fatal Hotel Shooting

Police in Fairfield County have released the name of a man killed in a hotel parking lot.

Ivan Whyte, age 23, of Bridgeport, was found dead around 11:33 p.m., Saturday, June 12, in Shelton at the Marriott Residence Inn at 1001 Bridgeport Ave.

Police and EMS arrived and located Whyte, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Whyte was located outside towards the back of the complex next to a vehicle, Shelton PD Lieutenant Robert Kozlowsky said.

It is believed Whyte was driving the vehicle in which he was located, Kozlowsky said.

Officials from the Milford State’s Attorney’s Office responded and requested that the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Squad process the scene.

Officers and detectives located several individuals that were in a room at the hotel having a get-together.

None of the individuals were Shelton residents. The individuals were acquaintances of Whyte and it is believed that Whyte came to the hotel to meet them, Kozlowsky said.

Detectives completed multiple search warrants related to this investigation. Several items of evidentiary value were seized.

