Fairfield County Man Found Shot To Death In Car, Police Say

Police are investigating after a man from the region was found shot to death on a city street.

Fairfield County resident Michael Harrigan, age 42, of Bridgeport, was discovered by police around 4:45 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 12, after receiving a call for an unresponsive man in a car.

According to Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management for Bridgeport, police responded to 64 Black Rock Ave., where they found Harrigan dead inside the car from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police are conducting an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Martin Heanue at 203-581-5242.

