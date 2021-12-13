Fairfield County Man Facing Host Of Charges After Fleeing Crash Scene, State Police Say

A Fairfield County man is facing more than a dozen charges after police said he left the scene of a crash, pointed a gun at an officer, and punched a K9.

At about 5 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, Connecticut State troopers and Montville Police responded to a report that a vehicle had crashed into a guardrail in New London County at the intersection of Route 12 and Route 2A in Preston, Connecticut State Police reported.

EMS arrived at the scene first and saw the driver in possession of a handgun, police said.

Police identified the driver as 25-year-old Presley Almanzar-DeJesus, of Norwalk.

Police said Almanzar-DeJesus began walking away from the scene of the crash toward the woods, and a Montville Police Officer began to walk toward the woods.

Almanzar-DeJesus pointed the gun at the officer, and the officer drew his firearm, police said.

Authorities said Almanzar-DeJesus then ran further into the woods, and the officer sent a K9 after him.

The K9 latched onto Almanzar-DeJesus' leg, and Almanzar-DeJesus began punching the dog and gouging at the dog's eyes, police said.

The Montville Police officer used a TASER device to subdue Almanzar-DeJesus and arrest him, authorities said.

During a search of the vehicle and the surrounding area, investigators found a loaded high-capacity magazine, a .38 Special Revolver and a Glock 9mm, police reported.

The Special Revolver and the Glock had both been stolen from Bridgeport, police said.

State Police said Almanzar-DeJesus was charged with the following:

Operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs

Failure to drive in proper lane

Cruelty to animals/Injure peace officer animal

Assault on a police officer

Interfering with police

Possession of a high capacity magazine

Two counts of criminal possession of a firearm

Two counts of possession of a stolen firearm

Two counts of carrying a pistol or revolver without a permit

Two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon

First-degree criminal attempt at assault

First-degree threatening

Criminal use of a firearm

Almanzar-DeJesus was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Dec. 13.

