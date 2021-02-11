Fairfield County Man Dies In Maine Snowmobile Accident

A Fairfield County man was killed in a snowmobile crash in Maine.

William Arnow, age 33, of Stamford, was killed around 10:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 9, in a fatal crash in which officials said speed and alcohol appear to be factors, said Mark Latti, with the Maine Warden Service.

According to Latti, Arnow was traveling on a 2019 Ski-Doo MXZ on ITS trail 89 in Dallas Plantation heading towards Rangeley when he crashed head-on into a powerline pole located off the side of the trail.

Arnow and a friend were out for a quick ride on separate snowmobiles and had just turned around and were headed back to their property rental in Rangeley when the friend noticed there no longer were snowmobile headlights following him.

After turning around and backtracking, he found Arnow lying unresponsive on the side of the trail, with Arnow’s snowmobile crashed against a power line pole on the side of the trail, Latti said.

The friend called 911 and performed CPR, until the Maine Warden Service, Rangeley Police Department, and Emergency Service Personnel arrived.

Arnow died at the scene and was taken to Wiles Funeral Home in Farmington.

The preliminary investigation by the Warden Service indicates that after Arnow turned around, he traveled a short way before striking the power line pole head-on. Speed and alcohol appear to be factored in the crash. The victim was wearing a helmet.

