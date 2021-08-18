Fairfield County Man Charged With Possessing Child Porn, Police Say

A 24-year-old Fairfield County man was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

Quinten Yonkers, of New Canaan, was arrested at his home on Wednesday, Aug. 18, according to authorities.

The New Canaan Police Department said investigators received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Data System on Monday, May 17, about internet activity within New Canaan deemed to be child pornography.

An investigation was conducted, and police said Yonkers was identified as the offender.

NCPD said a number of search warrants were executed, including one for Yonkers' residence on Weed Street. Police said forensic examiners found evidence of child pornography on the cell phones and computers collected during the search warrants.

Yonkers' bond was set at $250,000. He is set to appear in court on Thursday, Aug. 19.

