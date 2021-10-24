Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Fairfield County Man Charged With DUI/Driving Without License, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Mario Rodriguez
Mario Rodriguez Photo Credit: Darien Police Department

A Fairfield County man has been charged with alleged driving under the influence after he was seen swerving and driving without rear lights and a valid driver's license, according to police.

Mario Rodriguez, age 26, of Stamford, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 11 by Darien Police while driving on Post Road.

Rodriguez was pulled over after an officer reported that while traveling behind a vehicle he noticed the passenger-side tires swerve over dotted white lines and that the vehicle's rear lights were not illuminated, according to Darien Police.

The officer stopped the vehicle and while speaking with Rodriguez detected a distinct odor of alcoholic coming from inside the vehicle, police said.

Rodriguez was put through standardized field sobriety testing, which he failed to perform, said police.

At Darien PD headquarters, Rodriguez was given a breathalyzer testing which showed his blood-alcohol level at .1642 percent or double the legal limit, police said.

He was charged with:

  • DUI
  • Failure to display light
  • Failure to maintain lane
  • Driving without a license.

Rodriguez was released on a $50 bond.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.