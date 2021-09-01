Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Ida Arrives With Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds, Flash Flooding; Isolated Tornadoes Possible
Police & Fire

Fairfield County Man Charged With DUI After Crashing Into Tree, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Hyonwoo Shin
Hyonwoo Shin Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department

A Fairfield County man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.

Hyonwoo Shin, age 51, of New Canaan, was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 29, after police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash.

According to New Canaan Police, Shin had driven over the curb and onto the sidewalk on Elm Street, before slamming into a tree.

Responding officers detected signs of impairment and administered tests, including a blood alcohol sample which came back with a limit of .287 percent. The legal limit is .08 percent. 

Shin was charged with DUI and failure to drive right and released after posting a $250 bond. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.