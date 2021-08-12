Fairfield County Man Arrested For Sexual Assault Of Victim On Numerous Occasions, Police Say

A Fairfield County man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting another person numerous times over several months.

Alan Hagander, age 51, was arrested and charged with sexual assault on Friday, Aug. 6, by Darien Police.

The victim reported to investigating officers that Hagander had made several unwanted sexual contacts with them over the preceding several months, said Sgt. James Palmieri of the Darien Police.

Video evidence was provided to corroborate the allegations, Palmieri added.

Based on an investigation, an arrest warrant was sought, and granted, for Hagander, a Darien resident, who turned himself in to the police.

He was released on a promise to appear ticket.

