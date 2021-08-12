Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Nation's Largest Teachers Union Calls For Educators To Be Required To Get Vaccinated
Police & Fire

Fairfield County Man Arrested For Sexual Assault Of Victim On Numerous Occasions, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Alan Hagander
Alan Hagander Photo Credit: Darien Police Department

A Fairfield County man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting another person numerous times over several months.

Alan Hagander, age 51, was arrested and charged with sexual assault on Friday, Aug. 6, by Darien Police.

The victim reported to investigating officers that Hagander had made several unwanted sexual contacts with them over the preceding several months, said Sgt. James Palmieri of the Darien Police.

Video evidence was provided to corroborate the allegations, Palmieri added.

Based on an investigation, an arrest warrant was sought, and granted, for Hagander, a Darien resident, who turned himself in to the police.

He was released on a promise to appear ticket.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.