Fairfield County Man Arrested For Home Invasion, Beating Woman, Police Say

A Connecticut man allegedly forced his way into a women's home and dragged her outside where he beat her.

The incident took place at 8:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 23 in Fairfield County.

According to Greenwich Police, Jaiden Parker, 24, of Greenwich, forced his way into the home where the victim was sleeping.

Parker allegedly then dragged the woman outside and threw her on the concrete and began to assault her, Greenwich Police said.

Police arrived on the scene and arrested Parker who was charged with:

  • Home invasion;
  • Criminal mischief;
  • Larceny;
  • Assault;
  • Disorderly conduct. 

He is being held on a $150,000 cash bond which Parker was unable to make.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

