Fairfield County Man Among Trio Charged For Drive-By Shooting That Injured Four

Three suspects, including a man from Fairfield County, have been apprehended after four people were injured, one critically, in a drive-by shooting in Westchester.

On Thursday, June 10, at approximately 4:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Elm Street at Oak Street in Yonkers on a report of a shooting incident with multiple victims.

Upon arrival, officers located three gunshot victims, the most serious of which having been struck in the chest, Yonkers Police said.

First Responders rendered medical aid to the victims and they were transported to local area hospitals.

Two additional gunshot victims had self-transported to a local area hospital prior to police arrival.

All are expected to survive, Yonkers PD Detective Lieutenant Dean Politopoulos said.

Police officers cordoned off the area and initiated a criminal investigation.

Officers on scene immediately began to develop information that the incident was a drive-by shooting, and within a short period of time identified a suspect vehicle and notified surrounding jurisdictions, Politopoulos said.

Utilizing advanced law enforcement resources including License Plate Readers and partnerships with local, county, and Federal agencies, that vehicle was located in Mount Vernon, said Politopoulos.

Investigators with the Yonkers Police Department, Mount Vernon Police Department, and agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force located and apprehended four suspects after a foot pursuit and recovered an illegal handgun – a Springfield Armory XD 9mm semi-automatic pistol believed to be the weapon used in the shooting incident, said Politopoulos.

At the same time, detectives from the Major Case Squad, Crime Scene Unit, Gang and Narcotics Unit, and Digital Forensics Unit responded to the shooting scene.

Investigators interviewed subjects and witnesses, recovered surveillance video, and processed forensic and ballistic evidence.

"The investigation thus far has yielded that just before the shooting there were approximately 10 people socializing on the sidewalk and in the street just west of the convenience store at 150 Elm Street," said Politopoulos.

An older model gray Toyota Camry advanced towards the group traveling east on Elm Street. As the vehicle began passing the group, an assailant leaned out the rear passenger window and fired a handgun multiple times in the direction of the group, striking multiple victims directly and indirectly with shrapnel, Politopoulos said.

The vehicle then fled the scene. Investigators believe that at least 10 shots were fired, and 9mm spent cartridge casings were recovered at the scene, Politopoulos said.

"Investigators further believe that the motivation for this incident is related to gang activity and that the shooter was targeting possible rivals in the group," said Politopoulos.

Four victims sustained gunshot injuries:

The first victim is a 28-year-old female Yonkers resident with a gunshot injury to her chest. She was taken to a local area trauma center and is listed in critical but stable condition.

The second victim is a 31-year-old male Yonkers resident with a gunshot injury to his leg. He was taken to a local area medical center and is listed in stable condition.

The third victim is a 24-year-old male Yonkers resident with a gunshot injury to his ankle. He was listed in stable condition at a local area hospital.

The fourth victim is a 23-year-old male Yonkers resident with a gunshot injury to his right leg. He was taken to a local area trauma center and is listed in stable condition.

The fifth victim, upon examination, was determined not to have bullet-to-body contact.

"Investigators have been working continuously for the past 36 hours to develop information and evidence sufficient to bring criminal charges against the perpetrators," Politopoulos said.

Three of the four suspects have been arrested and are in the process of being charged:

The first suspect and alleged shooter has been identified as a 17-year-old male resident of Mount Vernon. Due to his status as an adolescent offender, no additional pedigree information will be released.

The second suspect and alleged driver has been identified as Fairfield County resident Andre McKenzie, age 21m of Greenwich.

The third suspect has been identified as Tyrese White, an 18-year-old resident of Mount Vernon. White is also wanted by the New York City Police Department on a bench warrant for a prior robbery charge and the Mount Vernon Police Department for a prior assault charge.

All three are being charged with second-degree attempted murder, a Class A-I violent felony in the New York State Penal Law, in addition to felony assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

The juvenile suspect is expected be arraigned in the Youth Part of the Westchester County Superior Court on Saturday, June 12, and the other two suspects will be arraigned in Yonkers Criminal Court.

The case is being prosecuted by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

"The increase in violence we are seeing locally and regionally, specifically shootings with juvenile triggermen, is a direct result of broken laws that levy no consequences or accountability," Yonkers PD Commissioner John J. Mueller stated. "The safety of our communities and residents depend on common-sense legislation, and our State leaders need to fix what is obviously not working.”

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

