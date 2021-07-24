Fairfield County Duo Accused Of Stealing $398 Worth Of Items From Walmart

A Fairfield County man and woman were arrested for allegedly stealing more than $300 worth of merchandise from an area Walmart.

Lamar Norris, age 35, and Shanna Kinch, age 30, both of Bridgeport, were arrested on Sunday, July 18 by Milford Police at the Walmart on Boston Post Road.

According to police, the two are accused of stealing more than $398 worth of merchandise from the store.

They were charged with larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny and released on a promise to appear ticket.

