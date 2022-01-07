Fairfield County Crack Dealer Nabbed As He Steps Off Train, Police Say

A 67-year-old Fairfield County man was allegedly busted with crack cocaine as he stepped off a train.

Moses Williams, of Stamford, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 4, after the Stamford Police Department's Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit received a tip that he would be arriving with drugs, said Captain Richard Conklin, of the Stamford Police.

Conklin said Williams had gone to Bridgeport to purchase crack to bring back to Stamford and sell.

Officers were waiting for him when he arrived later in the evening, Conklin added.

Conklin said officers found 22 bags of crack cocaine and an oxycodone pill in his possession during a search.

Williams was charged with possession of narcotics and possession of narcotics with intent to sell.

He was released on a written promise to appear.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.