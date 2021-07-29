Fairfield County Car Thief Rams Vehicles, Drives Into Oncoming Traffic, Police Say

Three Fairfield County men have been arrested after allegedly crashing into several police vehicles at the Westfield Trumbull Mall as they attempted to flee in a stolen vehicle.

During the incident, which took place on Monday, July 26, Dominique Reid, age 23, of Bridgeport, fled in the stolen Audi to avoid immediate capture, however, Hector Delgado, age 24, and Xavier Rondon, age 29, also of Bridgeport were immediately taken into police custody in the Westfield Mall parking lot, said Lieutenant Brian D. Weir.

Trumbull Police detectives initially located the Audi, which had been confirmed stolen from Yonkers, in the mall parking lot. Trumbull police personnel then set up surveillance on the vehicle, until about 2:30 p.m., when the men returned and entered the Audi.

As officers approached the occupied Audi, Delgado and Rondon were apprehended, but Reid remained inside the driver’s seat of the vehicle, Weir said.

Reid then sped away striking several vehicles, including both police and bystander vehicles to elude capture.

Reid continued to drive recklessly through Westfield Mall property and leaving mall property by traveling the wrong way up the Main Street entrance ramp.

He eventually drove onto the Merritt Parkway (Route 15) northbound entrance ramp, but as he merged onto the Merritt Parkway, he turned the vehicle and traveled southerly into oncoming traffic in the northbound lane.

After a short distance, Reid abandoned the stolen Audi and continued to flee police on foot, but was later captured in a nearby residential neighborhood, Weir said.

Trumbull Police K9 and the Connecticut State Police also assisted in tracking Reid.

No injuries were reported for the accidents. Trumbull EMS did respond as a precautionary measure to evaluate Reid for exhaustion, but he refused any medical treatment.

Reid was charged with:

Larceny

Reckless driving

Engaging police in pursuit

Evading motor vehicle accident

Reckless endangerment

Interfering with an officer

He was held on a $100,000 bond.

Both Delgado and Rondon were each charged with conspiracy to commit larceny and were each held on a $25,000 bond.

