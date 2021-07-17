Fairfield County Brothers Busted For Drugs Following Investigation, Police Say

Following a six-month-long investigation, two Fairfield County brothers have been arrested with an alleged large amount of cocaine and cash at their homes.

On Thursday, July 15, Norwalk Police Department Special Services Division arrested brothers Giovanny Padilla and John Padilla, both of Norwalk, were arrested following a search of their home, said Sgt. Sofia Gulino.

During the search, officers seized some 260 grams of powder cocaine and $8,000 in cash, in addition to a vehicle, four cell phones, computers, and other electronics used to facilitate narcotics trafficking.

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected, Gulino said.

Giovanny Padilla, age 26, was charged with:

Possession of narcotics

Possession of narcotics with 1,500 feet of a school/housing project

Possession of with intent to sell over one ounce

Possession with intent to sell within 1,500 feet

Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to sell

Possession of drug paraphernalia within 1,500 feet

He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Johnny Padilla, age 21 was charged with:

Possession of narcotics

Possession of narcotics within 1,500 ft of school/housing project

Possession of narcotics with Intent to sell over one ounce

Possession with intent to sell within 1,500 feet

He is also being held on a $50,000 bond.

