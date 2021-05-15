Fairfield County 20-Year-Old Nabbed For Drug Possession, Dealing, Police Say

A Fairfield County man has been arrested for allegedly possessing and selling drugs after a four-month-long investigation.

Jose Joel Sauceda Molina, age 20, of Norwalk, was arrested on Tuesday, May 11, by the investigators of the Norwalk Police Department Special Services Division as a result of a four-month-long investigation into narcotics trafficking, said Sgt. Sofia Gulino.

The investigation, which spanned the Fairfield County area, provided sufficient evidence allowing investigators to obtain and execute a search and seizure warrant at Molina’s residence, Gulino said.

The residence shares a driveway with the Growing Seeds Child Development Center.

The drugs and cash seized. Norwalk Police Department

During the search, $10,000 worth of powder cocaine was seized from within the residence, as well as approximately $2,000 in cash, police said.

Molina was arrested and charged with:

Possession of narcotics

Possession of narcotics within 1500 ft of a daycare

Possession of narcotics with intent to sell

Possession of narcotics with intent to sell within 1500 ft of a daycare/school

He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with information should contact the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.