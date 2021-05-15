Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Fairfield County 20-Year-Old Nabbed For Drug Possession, Dealing, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Jose Joel Sauceda Molina
Jose Joel Sauceda Molina Photo Credit: Norwalk Police Department

A Fairfield County man has been arrested for allegedly possessing and selling drugs after a four-month-long investigation.

Jose Joel Sauceda Molina, age 20, of Norwalk, was arrested on Tuesday, May 11, by the investigators of the Norwalk Police Department Special Services Division as a result of a four-month-long investigation into narcotics trafficking, said Sgt. Sofia Gulino.

The investigation, which spanned the Fairfield County area, provided sufficient evidence allowing investigators to obtain and execute a search and seizure warrant at Molina’s residence, Gulino said.

The residence shares a driveway with the Growing Seeds Child Development Center.

The drugs and cash seized.

Norwalk Police Department

During the search, $10,000 worth of powder cocaine was seized from within the residence, as well as approximately $2,000 in cash, police said.

Molina was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of narcotics
  • Possession of narcotics within 1500 ft of a daycare
  • Possession of narcotics with intent to sell
  • Possession of narcotics with intent to sell within 1500 ft of a daycare/school

He is being held on a $100,000 bond. 

Anyone with information should contact the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.