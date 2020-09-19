Envelope With Cash Stolen From Shop In Fairfield County

A burglar made a very specific theft at a Fairfield County thrift store, police said.

Officers from the Darien Police Department responded to the DCA Thrift Shop on Post Road at 7:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, where there was a report of an overnight burglary.

Police said that a woman said that upon her arrival to the building, she found the deadlock to the front door in the open position.

When the employee entered the store, she went to the cash register and found an envelope containing cash was missing from the drawer. Nothing else in the store was missing or disturbed.

Darien Police detectives responded to the thrift store to process evidence, though the investigation is ongoing.

No suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary can contact the Darien Police Department by calling (203) 662-5300.

