Employee Nabbed Stealing $3K In Cash, Alcohol From Fairfield County Restaurant, Police Say

A Fairfield County restaurant employee was arrested after allegedly stealing more than $3,000 in alcohol and cash.

Felipe Andaur-Leiva, age 33, of Fairfield, was arrested on Monday, May 17, for the thefts which took place at the Sole Restaurant in New Canaan, said New Canaan PD Lieutenant Jason Ferraro.

According to Ferraro, New Canaan Police responded to the restaurant in April for a report of theft by an employee.

The thefts by Andaur-Leiva, which took place over a period of time, included alcohol and cash. The total value of items taken was $3,175, Ferraro said.

An investigation was conducted and an arrest warrant was secured for Andaur-Leiva larceny.

On Monday, Andaur-Leiva surrendered himself to the New Canaan Police on the active arrest warrant.

He was released after posting a $30,000 and is scheduled to appear in court in June.

