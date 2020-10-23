Duo Holds Gun To Liquor Store Employee's Head While Stealing Cash In Fairfield County

Police are on the hunt for two men who allegedly robbed a Fairfield County liquor store while holding a gun to the clerk's head.

The incident took place around 7:40 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22, at Brooklawn Discount Liquor at 752 Brooklawn Ave., in Fairfield, said Fairfield Police Lt. Antonio Granata.

After receiving a 911 call, patrol officers, detectives, and a K-9 unit responded to the scene.

According to Granata, the employee said the two men came into the store and demanded money. One of the men held a firearm to the employee's head while the other took money from a cash register and a bracelet from the employee.

A customer in the store also had his wallet stolen by the suspects, Granata said.

Know them? Police are asking for help identifying two men who allegedly robbed a liquor store. Fairfield Police Department

The men, who fled with an undetermined amount of cash, are described as being Black males in their 20’s, wearing all black, including black face masks.

During an investigation, a K-9 track led police to nearby Querida Street where the track ended abruptly indicating the suspects may have entered a vehicle.

Granata said fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects in these photographs. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-254-4840.

Anonymous tips may be sent by texting “FPD” plus your tip information to CRIMES (274637). Be sure to include the “FPD” keyword in your text message. Tips can also be submitted online at www.fpdct.com/tips.

