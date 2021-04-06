Duo Charged With Murder During CT Armed Home Invasion, Police Say

Two New York residents have been extradited to Connecticut in connection with a 2020 home invasion robbery that resulted in a murder.

Dutchess County residents Pedro Santana, age 39, and Iris Perez, age 37, both of Fishkill, were arrested on warrants by Waterbury Police in Connecticut on Thursday, May 27, said Sgt. Robert Davis of the Waterbury Police Department.

Both were charged with murder and first-degree robbery for taking part in a home invasion robbery in Waterbury in November 2020 that led to one party inside the home being fatally shot, said Davis.

The victim identified as 22-year-old Eric Richard of Waterbury suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

Both Santana and Iris were located by US Marshalls in a hotel located in Fishkill, Davis said.

Both Santana and Perez had various other outstanding warrants for non-related charges and are being held on over $2 million bonds each.

