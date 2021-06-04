Duo Charged For Illegal Liquor Sales At Area Club Where Two Were Fatally Shot, Police Say

Two Fairfield County men have been arrested for the alleged illegal sale of alcohol at an after-hours clubs where two men were gunned down last month.

Josiah J. Israel, age 37, and Christopher Mojica, age 35, both of Bridgeport, were arrested on Wednesday, June 2 by Bridgeport Police.

The murders took place around 1:56 a.m., May 16, when police responded to the basement of the Temple of the Way - House of Worship on Main Street on a report of shots fired, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran.

Upon arrival patrol officers located 38-year-old Charles Dimples Barnes shot to death in the basement. Patrol officers also located 40-year-old Norman Charles Peters on the basement floor suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Peters was transported to Saint Vincent’s Hospital where he later died from those injuries, Gilleran said.

An investigation into the illegal operation of an after-hours club was conducted by the Bridgeport Police Department Narcotics and Vice Division.

As a result of that investigation, Detective Vincent Lariccia and Detective Timothy Leonard secured arrest warrants charging both men with:

Illegal sale of alcohol

Conspiracy to commit illegal sale of alcohol

Reckless endangerment

Both Israel and Mojica have been released on written promises to appear.

They are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, June 16, in Bridgeport.

The Homicide Squad continues to work on several leads into the double homicide that occurred.

Anyone with information regarding that crime is asked to call Detective Martin Heanue at 203-581-5242 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

