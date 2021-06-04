Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: New Round Of Gusty Thunderstorms Will Lead To Big Change In Weather Pattern
Police & Fire

Duo Charged For Illegal Liquor Sales At Area Club Where Two Were Fatally Shot, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Josiah J. Israel and Christopher Mojica
Josiah J. Israel and Christopher Mojica Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

Two Fairfield County men have been arrested for the alleged illegal sale of alcohol at an after-hours clubs where two men were gunned down last month.

Josiah J. Israel, age 37, and Christopher Mojica, age 35, both of Bridgeport, were arrested on Wednesday, June 2 by Bridgeport Police. 

The murders took place around 1:56 a.m., May 16, when police responded to the basement of the Temple of the Way - House of Worship on Main Street on a report of shots fired, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran.

 Upon arrival patrol officers located 38-year-old Charles Dimples Barnes shot to death in the basement. Patrol officers also located 40-year-old Norman Charles Peters on the basement floor suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Peters was transported to Saint Vincent’s Hospital where he later died from those injuries, Gilleran said. 

An investigation into the illegal operation of an after-hours club was conducted by the Bridgeport Police Department Narcotics and Vice Division. 

 As a result of that investigation, Detective Vincent Lariccia and Detective Timothy Leonard secured arrest warrants charging both men with:

  • Illegal sale of alcohol
  • Conspiracy to commit illegal sale of alcohol 
  • Reckless endangerment

Both Israel and Mojica have been released on written promises to appear. 

They are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, June 16, in Bridgeport.

The Homicide Squad continues to work on several leads into the double homicide that occurred.

Anyone with information regarding that crime is asked to call Detective Martin Heanue at 203-581-5242 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.