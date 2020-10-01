Duo Accused Of Stealing Eight Vehicles From Fairfield County Auto Dealer

Eight vehicles were stolen and recovered after a pair allegedly broke into a Fairfield County car dealership.

The Stratford Police Department received a complaint from an employee at the Barnum Avenue auto dealership on Wednesday, Sept. 30 that had been broken into overnight.

Police said that after gaining entry into the building, two men - later identified as Brooklyn resident Aaron Brown, and Bridgeport resident Victor Bourne - acquired the car keys and successfully stole eight cars from the lot.

A joint investigation between police in Stratford and Bridgeport led to the apprehension of Brown and Bourne, who were arrested and in possession of all the stolen keys.

According to police, all eight stolen cars were recovered throughout Bridgeport, Hamden, and Stratford.

Brown, 19, and Bourne, 21, were both charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree larceny.

They were initially held on a $25,000 bond and later released. Both men are scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Oct. 30.

