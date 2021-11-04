Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Drunk Fairfield County Man Who Left Car In Middle Of Road, Found Inside Area Home

Kathy Reakes
Michael Ocampo
Michael Ocampo Photo Credit: Darien Police Department

A drunk Fairfield County man was arrested after allegedly being found inside an area home on the staircase claiming he was working on the house, which he was not, according to authorities.

Michael Ocampo, age 38, of Norwalk, was arrested around 1:40 a.m., on Monday, Oct. 25, after Darien Police said officers responded to an unoccupied vehicle left running in the northbound lane of Hollow Tree Ridge Road.

When officers found the vehicle, they searched the area for the driver without finding him, said Sergeant Dan Skoumbros, of the Dairen Police.

A couple of hours later, a resident who was not home around 3:20 a.m. said their Ring doorbell had notified that them that a person had gone inside their home, Skoumbros said.

Officers responded to the residence and observed a man sitting inside the house sitting on the staircase leading to the second floor. 

The man, later identified as Ocampo said he was working on the house. It was determined that Ocampo was not employed to work on the house and appeared intoxicated. 

Ocampo was arrested and charged with criminal trespass. He was released on a promise to appear ticket. 

