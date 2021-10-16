Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Potentially Severe Storms Could Bring Damaging Wind Gusts, Heavy Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes
Police & Fire

Drunk CT Woman Punches Restaurant Employee, Throws Glasses, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
TGI Friday's
TGI Friday's Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Connecticut woman has been arrested after becoming unruly at a TGI Friday's allegedly throwing glasses and punching a restaurant employee while drunk.

Wisdom South, age 25, of New Haven, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 11, after Hamden Police in New Haven County responded to the restaurant located on Dixwell Avenue for a report of an intoxicated patron who was out of control.

According to Det. Sean Dolan, of the Hamden Police, when police arrived South was allegedly intoxicated, yelling profanities, and throwing glasses on the floor and in the direction of customers.

She also punched an employee in the face, Dolan said.

During the incident, staff attempted to diffuse the situation until officers arrived, he added. 

One employee was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for minor injuries.

South was charged with:

  • Breach of peace;
  • Criminal mischief;
  • Assault;
  • Three counts of reckless endangerment. 

She was released on a $25,000 bond.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.