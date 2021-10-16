Drunk CT Woman Punches Restaurant Employee, Throws Glasses, Police Say

A Connecticut woman has been arrested after becoming unruly at a TGI Friday's allegedly throwing glasses and punching a restaurant employee while drunk.

Wisdom South, age 25, of New Haven, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 11, after Hamden Police in New Haven County responded to the restaurant located on Dixwell Avenue for a report of an intoxicated patron who was out of control.

According to Det. Sean Dolan, of the Hamden Police, when police arrived South was allegedly intoxicated, yelling profanities, and throwing glasses on the floor and in the direction of customers.

She also punched an employee in the face, Dolan said.

During the incident, staff attempted to diffuse the situation until officers arrived, he added.

One employee was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for minor injuries.

South was charged with:

Breach of peace;

Criminal mischief;

Assault;

Three counts of reckless endangerment.

She was released on a $25,000 bond.

