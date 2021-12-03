Drunk CT Man Arrested After Falling Asleep In Another Person's Barn, Police Say

A Connecticut man was arrested after allegedly getting drunk and doing drugs and falling asleep in another person's barn.

Windham County resident Jayden Velasquez, age 24, of Windham, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 1 after Connecticut State Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle.

According to Troopers, when they arrived in the area of 315 Jerusalem Road in the Town of Windham, they found the barn doors removed from the structure and a man inside the suspicious vehicle.

Upon making contact with Velasquez, he said he had been drinking alcohol and doing drugs with a few friends and fell asleep.

After an investigation, Velasquez was taken into custody and transported to Troop K where he was charged with:

Use Of drug paraphernalia

Burglary

Possession Of burglar tools

Criminal trespass

Criminal mischief

Criminal attempt at larceny

Velasquez was held on a $25,000 cash-surety bond.

