Driver Extricated After Fairfield County Crash Charged With DUI

A driver who had to be extricated from his vehicle after rolling over was allegedly drunk when he crashed in Fairfield County, police said.

Officers from the Darien Police Department responded to Park Place shortly before midnight on Friday, Dec. 17, where there was a report of a one-car crash involving a rolled-over vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers said that they found one person - later identified as Stamford resident Joseph Lasko III, age 44 - trapped inside the vehicle, requiring the Noroton Fire Department to extricate him.

According to police, once rescued, Lasko told officers that he turned left onto Park Place from Fitch Avenue and didn’t notice a parked vehicle on the side of the road before he struck it, causing him to roll over.

While interviewing him, officers said that Lasko had slurred speech and admitted to drinking “three beers” before getting behind the wheel.

Officers transported Lasko to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation, where it was determined that he was allegedly intoxicated after providing two urine samples.

Lasko was arrested and charged with operating under the influence and cited for making an improper turn. No return court date has been announced by the police.

