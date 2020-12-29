Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Police & Fire

Driver Escapes Car Fire On I-95 Stretch In Fairfield

A driver escaped any injuries following a vehicle fire on I-95. Photo Credit: Fairfield Fire Department

Firefighters quickly put out a vehicle fire on I-95 in the area of Exit 19.

The incident took place in the evening on Monday, Dec. 28 in Fairfield.

Responding firefighters found the vehicle on fire and the driver outside of the car, said the Fairfield County Fire Department.

After the majority of the fire was extinguished, firefighters used gas-powered rotary saws to access the motor area to ensure extinguishment and investigate the origin and cause of the fire, the department said.

"Luckily the operator of the motor vehicle was able to escape without suffering any injuries," the department said.

