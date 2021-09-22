Driver Charged In Fatal Crash That Killed CT Woman

A driver has been charged with negligent homicide with a vehicle for the fatal crash that left a Connecticut woman dead.

Tyra Givens, age 25, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, was arrested by Hartford Police on Wednesday, Sept. 22, for the crash which took place on Friday, Aug. 13.

According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police Department, on Aug.13, around 10 p.m., Hartford Police officers responded to the area of 1313 Main Street for a report of a serious motor vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, they discovered that a 55-year-old woman identified as Cecil Greene, of East Hartford, had been struck by a vehicle and was critically injured.

The vehicle involved and Givens remained on scene.

Greene was transported to Hartford Hospital by ambulance where she later died from her injuries.

Detectives from the Crime Scene Division responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation, Boisvert said.

As a result of the investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Givens.

Following her arrest, she was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and the failure of a vehicle operator to exercise reasonable care when near a vulnerable pedestrian.

Givens was being held in police lockup awaiting her appearance in Superior Court in Hartford,

