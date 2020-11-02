Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Dog Rescued After House Fire Breaks Out In Area

Kathy Reakes
Firefighters saved a dog from a fire after an occupant smelled smoke and called the fire department.
Firefighters were able to save a dog from a house fire after the occupant called 911 and reported smelling smoke.

The fire, which took place around 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 1 in Milford, was contained to the second floor in a multi-family home at 278 Broad Street.

The fire was discovered after a first-floor occupant reported smelling smoke from the second floor and called 911, the Milford Fire Department reported.

Three minutes after dispatch, fire department units arrived on the scene to find a fire in the second-floor apartment. 

Members of Medic 1 forced entry into the fire apartment and were able to locate a dog and safely remove the animal from the apartment.

The fire was quickly contained with crews operating two hose lines, no further injuries occurred.

The Red Cross is assisting the individuals from the three apartments with relocation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Milford Fire Marshall Division.

The Milford Fire Department would like to stress the importance of working smoke/carbon monoxide detectors in all buildings. 

