Details Emerge In Case Of Fairfield County Juvenile Accused Of 'Zoombombing' Class

A Fairfield County juvenile has been arrested for allegedly taking over a high school class through Zoom and using hate speech and vulgar language.

The teen was arrested on a warrant Friday, May 28, by Newtown Police for the cybercrime committed last Fall, said Lt. Aaron Bahamonde.

The arrest comes after a six-month-long investigation of unknown people accessing Google Classrooms, at Newtown High School and using racial epithets, in an abusive and disruptive manner, said Bahamonde.

According to Bahamonde, the teen would interrupt classes in progress through Zoom and use hate speech and vulgar language as the teacher was attempting to conduct a class.

"The extensive investigation required the use of multiple search warrant applications and computer forensics to be served on internet platforms used by the suspected juvenile," said Bahamonde. "Computer crime investigations tend to be lengthy in time and complicated. It is a credit to the resolute SRO Chapman and Monckton displayed in this investigation"

The juvenile was charged with:

Three counts of ridicule on account of race

Three counts of computer crime

Three counts of disorderly conduct

Bahamonde did not say if the teen attended the school.

He was released into the custody of his parents with a court date in Bridgeport Juvenile Court.

