Delivery Driver's Vehicle Stolen In Fairfield County Carjacking, Police Say

A vehicle and cellphone were stolen during a carjacking of a delivery driver in Fairfield County.

The incident took place around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, on Indian Avenue, in Bridgeport, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management.

According to Appleby, a person, who was reportedly armed with a knife carjacked a Chinese food delivery driver of their gray Toyota Rav4 and their cellphone.

The victim was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

