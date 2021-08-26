Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Delivery Driver's Vehicle Stolen In Fairfield County Carjacking, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A Chinese food delivery driver was carjacked and his cellphone was stolen in Bridgeport.
A vehicle and cellphone were stolen during a carjacking of a delivery driver in Fairfield County.

The incident took place around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, on Indian Avenue, in Bridgeport, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management.

According to Appleby, a person, who was reportedly armed with a knife carjacked a Chinese food delivery driver of their gray Toyota Rav4 and their cellphone.

The victim was not injured. 

The investigation is ongoing.

