CT Woman Under Influence Charged After Wrong-Way Crash, Police Say

A Connecticut woman is facing charges after police said she drove the wrong way on the highway while intoxicated and crashed into another vehicle.

Karen Suleski, age 30, of Enfield, was arrested following the crash in the area of Wethersfield at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, according to Connecticut State Police.

State troopers responded after police received a number of 911 reports about a vehicle traveling east in the westbound lanes of Route 2, police said.

One of the callers also reported that the vehicle that was traveling the wrong way had struck their vehicle, authorities said.

The vehicle was located on Route 3 and stopped traveling the wrong way, police reported.

Police said the driver, identified as Suleski, failed standardized field sobriety tests.

State Police said Suleski was charged with the following:

Operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs

Traveling the wrong way

Failure to maintain lane

Evading responsibility

Police said Suleski was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Dec. 6, authorities reported.

