CT Woman Shot In Head Dies From Injuries, Police Say

A New Haven police report a young woman shot in the head earlier in the week has died from her injuries.
Photo Credit: Daily Voice

A 22-year-old woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head earlier in the week has died from her injuries

New Haven resident Ciera Jones was shot at around 2:42 p.m., Monday, July 5, on Truman Street in New Haven, police said. 

She was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital and was listed in critical condition before dying, New Haven Police said.

New Haven mayor Justin Elicker confirmed Jones' death in a statement released on Thursday, July 8.

"I canvassed the area with police Tuesday evening, and this loss of life is heartbreaking. Our nation is experiencing a surge in gun violence, and New Haven is no different." 

Jones, also known as "CeeCee," was gathered with a group of young friends in the walkway at the side of her family's home when she was shot. 

A shooter has not been arrested. 

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact the police at 203-946-6304.

