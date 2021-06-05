CT Woman Pistol Whipped During Home Invasion, Police Say

A Connecticut woman was pinned to the floor and pistol-whipped during a home invasion.

The incident was uncovered around 10:04 a.m., Monday, May 3, in New Haven County.

Officers from the Meriden Police Department responded on a report of a home invasion on New Street.

When police arrived on the scene, the victim told officers that two first-floor residents, Corey Rispoli and Jamaira Johnson, both of Meriden, knocked on her door and then forced their way into the apartment after she opened the door, said Meriden Police Sergeant Michael Boothroyd.

She also reported that Rispoli was armed with a handgun. The victim immediately recognized Rispoli and confirmed her suspicions of Johnson being his accomplice when she was briefly able to pull down the mask Johnson had been wearing to hide her identity, he added.

Johnson threw the victim to the floor by her hair and began to hold her down while Rispoli pinned her face to the floor using his elbow. Rispoli then struck the victim in the head with the butt of the firearm almost causing her to become unconscious.

Rispoli continued to restrain the victim as Johnson rummaged through the apartment. After Johnson was finished gathering items, both Johnson and Rispoli left, police said.

The victim sustained visible injuries but denied any medical treatment at that time.

As police were still investigating the incident, an anonymous caller notified the department that Johnson had returned to the New Street residence.

As police were arriving at the scene, the caller reported that Johnson left her residence and began to walk on New Street toward Elm Street where she got into a parked vehicle. The vehicle pulled away from the curb and became mobile.

Police conducted a motor vehicle stop and identified Johnson and Rispoli as occupying the vehicle.

As they opened the door to detain Johnson a handgun in an open bag was seen on the floor of the vehicle by her feet, police said.

Johnson and Rispoli were taken into custody and the bag by Johnson’s feet contained a second handgun, ammunition, and several magazines.

Johnson was charged with:

Home invasion

Conspiracy to commit home invasion

Robbery

Conspiracy to commit robbery

Unlawful restraint

Conspiracy to commit unlawful restraint

Two Counts of possession of high capacity magazines

Larceny

Conspiracy to commit larceny

Johnson was held on a $250,000 bond and was transported to Meriden Superior Court on Tuesday, May 4.

Rispoli was charged with:

Home invasion

Conspiracy to commit home invasion

Robbery

Conspiracy to commit robbery

Unlawful restraint

Conspiracy to commit unlawful restraint

Assault with firearm

Criminal possession of a firearm

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Larceny

Conspiracy to commit larceny

Rispoli was held on a $500,000 bond and he was also transported to Meriden Superior Court on Tuesday, May 4.

