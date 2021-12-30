CT Woman Killed Crossing Busy Roadway, Police Say

A Connecticut woman was killed when she was hit by a Jeep Compass while crossing a busy roadway.

Brenda Bradley, age 74, of New Haven, was killed around 7:15 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 29, in Milford.

According to the Milford Police Department, Bradley was crossing Boston Post Road near the traffic light at Costco and Bowlero when she was hit by the Jeep driving by Darleen Lee, age 68, address unknown.

Bradley was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where she died from her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Dan Hemperly at 203-783-4792.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.