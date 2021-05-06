Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
CT Woman Found Dead In Driveway, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
An Enfield woman was found dead in her driveway.
An Enfield woman was found dead in her driveway. Photo Credit: Enfield Police Department

Police are investigating after a Connecticut woman was found dead in her driveway.

The middle-aged woman was found around 6:40 a.m., Thursday, May 7 in Hartford County on Wallace Street in Enfield, said Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox.

Fox said the department is investigating the circumstances surrounding her death, but that it was too early to speculate. 

Police have issued a notice to neighbors in the area to expect police activity during the day as investigators work the case. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

