CT Woman Found Dead In Driveway, Police Say

Police are investigating after a Connecticut woman was found dead in her driveway.

The middle-aged woman was found around 6:40 a.m., Thursday, May 7 in Hartford County on Wallace Street in Enfield, said Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox.

Fox said the department is investigating the circumstances surrounding her death, but that it was too early to speculate.

Police have issued a notice to neighbors in the area to expect police activity during the day as investigators work the case.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

