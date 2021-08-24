CT Woman Busted With Drugs After Being Stopped For Driving Without Headlights, Police Say

Police busted a Connecticut woman for alleged possession of drugs and other charges after being stopped for driving without headlights.

New London County resident Joyce Pendleton, age 37, of Quaker Hill, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 17, by Plainfield Police Department in Windham County, around 3:20 a.m., police said.

When the officer conducted the traffic stop, three occupants and Pendleton, exited the vehicle and attempted to run away, police said.

While attempting to get away from the police one of the officers saw Pendleton throw items into the yard of a residence which was later found to be narcotics and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Pendleton was placed under arrest and charged with:

Possession of narcotics

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Interfering with an officer

Failure to have headlamps

She was released on a $5,000.00 non-surety bond.

