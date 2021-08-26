Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Six CT Counties Now Rank At CDC's Highest Level For Transmission
Police & Fire

CT Woman Arrested For Leaving 2-Year-Old In Car, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A 23-year-old Connecticut woman was arrested for allegedly leaving her 2-year-old child in a vehicle while at Panera Bread.
A 23-year-old Connecticut woman was arrested for allegedly leaving her 2-year-old child in a vehicle while at Panera Bread. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 23-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly leaving her 2-year-old daughter in a vehicle while she was inside Panera Bread.

The incident took place in New Haven County around noon on Tuesday, Aug. 24 when the Milford Police were called to the restaurant at 1627 Boston Post Road after the child was found in the car, police said.

The child's mother, identified as New London County resident Katie Ayala, age 23, of the Town of Bozrah, Connecticut, left the toddler in the vehicle for more than seven minutes, police said.

She was arrested and charged with leaving a child under the age of 12 unsupervised.

Ayala was released on a promise to appear ticket and set to appear in court on Monday, Sept. 20.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.