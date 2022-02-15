Contact Us
CT Woman Arrested After 4-Year-Old Eats THC Edibles, Police Say

Jenna Sullivan
Jenna Sullivan Photo Credit: South Windsor Police

A Connecticut woman has been charged with a risk of injury to a child after her young son ate several THC edibles he found in an open trash can.

Hartford County resident Jenna Sullivan, age 36, of South Windsor, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 12, on an active warrant for the incident which took place in January.

According to Sergeant Mark N. Cleverdon, of the New Windsor Police, Sullivan's 4-year-old son ate several THC edibles and had to be transported to the hospital for treatment.

The child was released shortly thereafter with no significant injuries, Cleverdon said.

 Sullivan turned herself in at police headquarters and was processed and released on a $5,000 non-surety bond. 

She is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Wednesday, March 3.

