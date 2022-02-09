Contact Us
Police & Fire

CT Woman Accused Of Stealing $50K From Employer, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Milford Auto Supply.
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Connecticut woman has been arrested for stealing more than $50,000 from her employer.

Michelle Anseeuw, age 47, of New Haven, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 6 for the theft which allegedly took place between Sept. 2020 and Sept. 2021.

According to Milford Police, Anseeuw was accused of completing fraudulent customer returns at her previous place of employment, Carquest Auto Supply, at Milford Auto Supply, at 1051 Bridgeport Ave, and stealing over $50,000 from the company.

Following her arrest on a warrant, Anseeuw was charged with first-degree larceny and computer crime. 

She was released on a promise to appear ticket. 

